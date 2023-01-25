Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.02 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Sanmina worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SANM stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

