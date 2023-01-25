Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 632,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 602,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

