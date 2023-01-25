Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $7,942,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $4,405,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

