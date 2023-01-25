Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of New York Times worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:NYT opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

