Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of XPO worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

XPO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

