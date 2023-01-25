Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.14 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

