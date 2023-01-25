Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Glaukos worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.0 %

GKOS opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

