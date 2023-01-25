Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.01 Million in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $172.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.79.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.