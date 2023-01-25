Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.07 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

