Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.12 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after acquiring an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after buying an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Avista Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

