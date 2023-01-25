Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.14 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 578.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

