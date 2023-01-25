Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.16 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DOC stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.