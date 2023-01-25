Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.18 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 73.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.4 %

BMI opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.82%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

