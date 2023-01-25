Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.18 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,240,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

