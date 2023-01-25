Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.27 Million in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

