Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.35 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

EXEL stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Stories

