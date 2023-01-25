Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.36 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

