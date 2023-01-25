Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

