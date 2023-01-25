Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

