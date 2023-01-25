Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH Stock Performance

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,805 shares of company stock valued at $116,257,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $306.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $441.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

