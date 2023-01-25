Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11,895.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 267,182 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Simply Good Foods Profile

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

