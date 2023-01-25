Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,968 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

