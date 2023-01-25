Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,624 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.