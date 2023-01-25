Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International stock opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

