Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,164 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

