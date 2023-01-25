Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 96,016 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,016 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

