Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.04 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $22,191,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

VAC opened at $155.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

