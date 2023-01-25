Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.27 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Perrigo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo Trading Down 1.4 %

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

