Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.27 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Syneos Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $92.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

