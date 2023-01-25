Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

