Guy Chiarello Sells 1,063 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

