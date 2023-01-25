HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

