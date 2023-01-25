Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -158.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

