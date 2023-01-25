Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.93

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and traded as high as $105.70. Hitachi shares last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 19,664 shares trading hands.

Hitachi Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($1.29). Hitachi had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

