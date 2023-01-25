HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.62

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and traded as high as $109.36. HOYA shares last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 18,432 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.
HOYA Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.43.
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
