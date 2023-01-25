Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

