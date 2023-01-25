IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

