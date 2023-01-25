ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $185.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.63 and a beta of 0.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $251.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

