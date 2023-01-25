Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 108,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

