Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,962.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

