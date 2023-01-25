International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,864 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

International Money Express Trading Down 0.9 %

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $451,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.