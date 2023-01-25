Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

