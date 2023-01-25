iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

