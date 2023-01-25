iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $25.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 375,420 shares.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
