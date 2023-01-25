iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $25.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 375,420 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 1,462,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.