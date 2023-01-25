Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 551,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

