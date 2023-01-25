Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 6,936 American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 274,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

QGRO opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.