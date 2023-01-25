Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.1 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

