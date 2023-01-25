Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.