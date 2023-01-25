Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

