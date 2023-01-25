Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 165 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $247.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.19. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

